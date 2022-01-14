Watch: Bodycam shows deputies evacuate multiple due to the Marshall Fire

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Watch: Bodycam shows deputies evacuate multiple due to the Marshall Fire02:17
UP NEXT
Bodycam shows police attempt to stop carjacking, crash in NYC00:45
Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China00:28
Video shows mother leaving newborn baby in New Mexico dumpster01:55
Bodycam shows L.A. officers pull pilot from plane that crash-landed on railroad tracks01:18
California police dog mauls driver after car reported as stolen04:10
Watch: Time-lapse video captures Washington's huge snowstorm00:38
Watch: High tides, strong surf pummel Australia's Queensland coast01:02
Confused driver ends up on Istanbul tramway after wrong turn, leaves onlookers shocked00:22
Florida students charged after bullying caught on viral videos03:42
6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles North California coast00:33
Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport00:50
Watch: Spider interrupts Australian lawmaker's Covid briefing00:58
Caught on camera: Smash and grab thieves rob California jewelry kiosk00:39
Watch: Huge waterspout twists off the Italian coast near Rome00:53
Driver found dead in car stuck just feet from Niagara Falls01:53
Watch: NYPD officer rescues driver from burning car00:42
Watch: Trooper's quick response as pickup plows into car00:39
Man rescued after clinging to capsized boat for 22 hours00:51
Video shows woman detained on tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport00:38
Watch: Bodycam shows deputies evacuate multiple due to the Marshall Fire02:17
Police bodycam footage captured the moments sheriff's deputies in Boulder County, Colorado, evacuated multiple residents and animals due to the Marshall Fire.Jan. 14, 2022
Now Playing
Watch: Bodycam shows deputies evacuate multiple due to the Marshall Fire02:17
UP NEXT
Bodycam shows police attempt to stop carjacking, crash in NYC00:45
Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China00:28
Video shows mother leaving newborn baby in New Mexico dumpster01:55
Bodycam shows L.A. officers pull pilot from plane that crash-landed on railroad tracks01:18
California police dog mauls driver after car reported as stolen04:10