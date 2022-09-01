IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Will former President Trump be prosecuted following the Mar-a-Lago search?

    02:00

  • DOJ releases photos showing classified docs found at Mar-a-Lago

    03:24

  • Biden announces plan to curb gun violence

    01:58

  • National intelligence director orders damage report from Mar-a-Lago search

    02:08

  • Supreme Court ratings plummet after SCOTUS abortion decision

    01:44

  • Judge orders release of redacted Trump Mar-a-Lago affidavit

    02:29

  • Biden’s decision to forgive some student loan debt sparks controversy

    01:55

  • Redacted copy of Mar-a-Lago search warrant to be unsealed

    01:41

  • Biden names Kim Cheatle as new Secret Service director

    00:24

  • Biden announces forgiveness of some student loan debt

    02:27

  • Biden announces plan to address 'burden of student debt'

    03:43

  • Did documents at Mar-a-Lago pose a risk to national security?

    02:20

  • Marc Molinaro: New York voters motivated by 'the price of gas, the price of eggs'

    01:31

  • Biden expected to announce plan on student loan debt as soon as tomorrow

    02:26

  • McConnell discusses importance of 'candidate quality' in Senate races

    00:38

  • Hearing set to begin on whether to unseal Mar-a-Lago affidavit

    02:52

  • Sarah Palin advances to November general election for Alaska House seat

    02:09

  • Report: Trump White House officials interviewed by FBI over classified documents

    02:28

  • Schools using government funding to install new ventilation for Covid-19

    02:19

  • Biden to sign Inflation Reduction Act after a year of negotiations

    00:35

NBC News Channel

Mary Peltola thanks supporters after Alaska House special election win

00:53

Mary Peltola defeated Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, becoming the first Alaska Native in Congress.Sept. 1, 2022

