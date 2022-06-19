IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Maryland Apple employees become company's first in U.S. to unionize

01:41

Apple employees in Towson, Maryland, became the company's first in the U.S. to unionize. Out of 110 workers who were eligible to vote, 65 voted yes and 33 voted no. WBAL's Tommie Clark reports.June 19, 2022

