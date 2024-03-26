IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maryland official: Bridge collapse is a 'search and rescue operation'
March 26, 2024

Maryland official: Bridge collapse is a 'search and rescue operation'

03:42

Following the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief James Wallace said that authorities are treating the incident as a "search and rescue operation" and continuing to look for any victims.March 26, 2024

