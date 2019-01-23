Latino

Mass protest in Venezuela to demand an end to the rule of President Nicholas Maduro

01:09

Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Caracas calling for an end to the government of President Nicholas Maduro.Jan. 23, 2019

  • Mass anti-Maduro rally demands change in Venezuela

    01:09

  • Maduro sworn in for second term as Venezuela's president

    01:00

  • New far-right president vows to ‘restore order’ in Brazil

    00:47

  • Venezuelan migrants dancing to survive

    01:22

  • Russia flies nuclear-capable bombers over Caribbean Sea for 10 hours

    00:42

  • Hikers surprised by powerful Volcan de Fuego eruption

    00:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All