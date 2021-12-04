IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Justice Department launches civil rights investigation into Mount Vernon police

    01:05

  • Ohio man convicted for murder of teens he found smoking weed in his garage

    00:54

  • Massachusetts man charged for 2001 murder of half-sister after DNA discovery

    02:13

  • Theranos trial: Elizabeth Holmes testifies on relationship between her and Balwani

    02:26

  • Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban buys small Texas town

    00:37

  • Photos of underage girls in Jeffrey Epstein's home entered as evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    03:31

  • Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants

    01:53

  • Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedy

    01:57

  • Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberies

    01:24

  • Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweater

    02:09

  • Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

    01:48

  • Omicron variant detected in several states across U.S.

    02:14

  • Parents of accused Michigan high school shooter charged

    03:41

  • Philadelphia hits record homicides as rates rise across U.S.

    04:52

  • Lawyer for Michigan shooter's parents says they are returning for arraignment

    20:45

  • Waukesha Fire Department ordered evacuation of properties due to threat of condominium collapse

    00:36

  • Manhunt underway for parents of suspected Michigan school shooter

    06:29

  • Iowa high school basketball player faces felony charges for punching rival after game

    01:21

  • 17-year-old arrested after making threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

    01:17

  • Prosecutor lays out charges against parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter

    06:06

NBC News Channel

Massachusetts man charged for 2001 murder of half-sister after DNA discovery

02:13

Bristol County District Attorney said David Reed was indicted on murder charges for the death of his half-sister Rose Marie Moniz. Officials say Moniz was found dead by her father and was beaten with a conch shell, a fireplace poker and a cast-iron kettle. WJAR's Kelly O’Neill reports.Dec. 4, 2021

  • Justice Department launches civil rights investigation into Mount Vernon police

    01:05

  • Ohio man convicted for murder of teens he found smoking weed in his garage

    00:54

  • Massachusetts man charged for 2001 murder of half-sister after DNA discovery

    02:13

  • Theranos trial: Elizabeth Holmes testifies on relationship between her and Balwani

    02:26

  • Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban buys small Texas town

    00:37

  • Photos of underage girls in Jeffrey Epstein's home entered as evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    03:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All