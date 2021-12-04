Massachusetts man charged for 2001 murder of half-sister after DNA discovery
Bristol County District Attorney said David Reed was indicted on murder charges for the death of his half-sister Rose Marie Moniz. Officials say Moniz was found dead by her father and was beaten with a conch shell, a fireplace poker and a cast-iron kettle. WJAR's Kelly O’Neill reports.Dec. 4, 2021
