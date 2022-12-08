IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Two women sue Apple over AirTag stalking concerns

    03:05

  • Police remove Idaho murder victims' possessions from crime scene

    02:13

  • Army dad surprises daughter dressed as mascot

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    Massachusetts man kills fiancée's father, wounds 2 others in shooting

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Anthony Fauci one-on-one with Lester Holt

    04:52

  • New treatment could help melanoma patients

    01:38

  • U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by Covid, RSV and flu

    01:59

  • Theranos former COO sentenced to 13 years in prison for fraud

    00:18

  • Physicians warn of Tamiflu shortage

    02:32

  • January 6 committee eyeing December 21 to release final report

    00:36

  • More women accuse deceased Florida doctor of assault

    01:55

  • Virginia superintendent fired over handling of transgender assaults

    01:04

  • Patrick Lyoya's family files lawsuit against former officer, city of Grand Rapids

    02:09

  • New York police investigate BB gun attack as possible hate crime

    01:38

  • Fauci on sparring with Sen. Paul: ‘I’m not going to take that from anybody’

    01:06

  • How scientists are using the ocean’s power to fight climate change

    04:47

  • Philadelphia police identify 'Boy in the Box' cold case victim

    02:30

  • Erosion reveals 1800s shipwreck on Florida beach

    01:47

  • N.C. resident's death may have resulted from power grid attack

    01:33

  • How Sen. Warnock’s win in Georgia runoff election impacts U.S. political landscape

    03:09

NBC News Channel

Massachusetts man kills fiancée's father, wounds 2 others in shooting

01:23

Authorities say Christopher Jean Baptiste fatally shot his fiancée’s father and wounded her mother and sister before turning the gun on himself. Police say Baptiste had an argument with his fiancée about her family living with them at a Fall River, Massachusetts, residence. WJAR’s Jodi Reed reports.Dec. 8, 2022

  • Two women sue Apple over AirTag stalking concerns

    03:05

  • Police remove Idaho murder victims' possessions from crime scene

    02:13

  • Army dad surprises daughter dressed as mascot

    01:46
  • Now Playing

    Massachusetts man kills fiancée's father, wounds 2 others in shooting

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Anthony Fauci one-on-one with Lester Holt

    04:52

  • New treatment could help melanoma patients

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All