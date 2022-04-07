Massachusetts school superintendent arrested on federal charges after alleged threats against police chief candidate

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chicopee Schools superintendent Lynn Clark is charged with making false statements to the FBI when she was questioned about sending threatening messages. WBTS' Michael Rosenfield reports.April 7, 2022
