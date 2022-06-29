IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Massive fire destroys dining hall at Maryland boys camp

01:58

A massive fire destroyed a dining hall at a camp in Maryland. Smoke and flames could be seen rising over the mountains from the stay-away camp that serves Jewish boys ages 7-17. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. WRC’s Darcy Spencer reports.June 29, 2022

