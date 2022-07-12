IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mattel unveils Jane Goodall Barbie doll

NBC News

Mattel unveils Jane Goodall Barbie doll

01:19

British primatologist Jane Goodall has got a Barbie in her likeness, fulfilling a longtime wish of having her own doll to inspire young girls. Toy maker Mattel unveiled the new doll, made from recycled plastic, as part of its Inspiring Women Series, nodding to Goodall's groundbreaking studies of chimpanzees and conservation efforts.July 12, 2022

    Mattel unveils Jane Goodall Barbie doll

