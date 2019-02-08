Watch live: Acting AG Matthew Whitaker testifies at House hearing

NBC News

Matthew Whitaker says he hasn't talked with Trump about Mueller investigation

00:52

Acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker says he hasn't talked with President Trump about any briefings he's had on special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.Feb. 8, 2019

  • Dems offering ‘Green New Deal’ plan

    06:46

  • Whitaker: 'I have not talked' to Trump about Mueller probe

    00:52

  • Millions of Americans won’t get a tax refund and might have to pay

    05:05

  • Scott Galloway: AMI is out of business, they just don’t know it yet

    15:20

  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos vs. National Enquirer CEO David Pecker

    03:51

  • 'It looks like extortion and it smells like extortion'

    12:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All