Whitaker: 'I have not talked' to Trump about Mueller probe

Matthew Whitaker says he hasn't talked with Trump about Mueller investigation00:52
Acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker says he hasn't talked with President Trump about any briefings he's had on special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.
Dems offering ‘Green New Deal’ plan06:46
Whitaker: 'I have not talked' to Trump about Mueller probe00:52
Millions of Americans won’t get a tax refund and might have to pay05:05
Scott Galloway: AMI is out of business, they just don’t know it yet15:20
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos vs. National Enquirer CEO David Pecker03:51
'It looks like extortion and it smells like extortion'12:54