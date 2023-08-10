IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Politicians ‘not really representative of a new generation,’ Gen Z voters say

    05:21

  • July inflation report shows consumer prices hit 3.2%

    03:45

  • Multiple cases against Trump set to begin in court

    05:20

  • When could the strong winds that are fueling the Maui wildfires subside?

    02:23

  • ‘There’s no way home’: Evacuee from Maui wildfires describes devastation

    07:42

  • Emergency shelters provide refuge from wildfires in Kihei, south of Lahaina, Hawaii

    00:50

  • 'It's like an apocalypse': Lahaina resident describes Maui wildfire aftermath

    00:57

  • What ignited Maui's wildfires and why did they spread so fast?

    01:13

  • 'Road to recovery will be long': Hawaii Lt. Gov. Luke

    00:57

  • FEMA administrator lists federal help for Hawaii

    02:27

  • Protests erupt in New York after migrant housing crisis

    03:01

  • New details emerge in the case of the 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his teacher

    02:50

  • California Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized after a minor fall in her home

    02:10

  • Tampa mayor discovers cocaine while fishing

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Maui boat worker runs down pier warning boaters of wildfire

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    'There's nothing to go back to': Hawaii wildfire evacuee shares harrowing escape

    07:29

  • People flee Hawaii on boat to escape wildfire smoke

    01:19

  • American woman and child released after kidnapping in Haiti

    01:53

  • FBI fatally shoots Utah man who threatened to kill Biden

    01:51

  • Inside look at Virgin Galactic’s historic civilian launch: Exclusive

    02:03

NBC News

Watch: Maui boat worker runs down pier warning boaters of wildfire

02:04

Dramatic video shows Lahaina crew boat member Dustin Johnson running down the pier warning boaters about the raging wildfire in Lahaina, Maui.Aug. 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Politicians ‘not really representative of a new generation,’ Gen Z voters say

    05:21

  • July inflation report shows consumer prices hit 3.2%

    03:45

  • Multiple cases against Trump set to begin in court

    05:20

  • When could the strong winds that are fueling the Maui wildfires subside?

    02:23

  • ‘There’s no way home’: Evacuee from Maui wildfires describes devastation

    07:42

  • Emergency shelters provide refuge from wildfires in Kihei, south of Lahaina, Hawaii

    00:50
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All