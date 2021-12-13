IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

    01:51

  • It's the end of an era for Jai Alai in the U.S.

    03:59

  • Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China

    01:29

  • Tiger Woods speaks out about recovery after near-fatal crash

    01:44

  • Tiger Woods seen playing golf for first time since car accident

    01:15

  • Texas youth football team ‘too good’ for playoffs, league says

    01:59

  • Marathoner with terminal cancer describes her final journey to the finish line

    05:12

  • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns after positive Covid test

    02:48

  • Jon Gruden sues NFL and Roger Goodell over email controversy

    02:10

  • Rodgers addresses misleading vaccination comments

    02:59

  • New York City Marathon runners share how they feel after crossing finish line

    01:41

  • Aaron Rodgers confirms he’s not vaccinated, says he didn’t lie about status

    02:18

  • Runners share stories of emotional journeys ahead of NYC marathon's return

    03:41

  • New York City marathon set to return after 2020’s race canceled due to Covid

    04:32

  • Did Packers QB Aaron Rodgers pass on Covid vaccination?

    03:14

  • Rafael Nadal makes 97-year-old tennis player’s dream come true

    00:44

  • Chicago Blackhawks GM steps down after investigation into 2010 sexual abuse

    02:30

  • NBA season openers overshadowed by Covid controversies

    04:28

  • Meet the world's fastest blind car racer who is showing other disabled people how to race

    03:27

  • Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status resolved

    04:17

NBC News

'Insane emotions': Max Verstappen wins F1 championship

01:10

Max Verstappen snatched the world championship away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Dec. 13, 2021

  • US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

    01:51

  • It's the end of an era for Jai Alai in the U.S.

    03:59

  • Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China

    01:29

  • Tiger Woods speaks out about recovery after near-fatal crash

    01:44

  • Tiger Woods seen playing golf for first time since car accident

    01:15

  • Texas youth football team ‘too good’ for playoffs, league says

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All