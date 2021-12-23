IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
May 2021: Passenger arrested after punching Southwest flight attendant, breaking her teeth

Vyvianna Quinonez struck the flight attendant after she was asked to wear her facemask properly, stow her tray and buckle her seatbelt as the plane prepared to land. KNSD's Mark Mullen reports.Dec. 23, 2021

