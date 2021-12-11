Mayfield police, fire station destroyed during tornado strike
During a press conference on the Kentucky tornado destruction, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent announced that in addition to the fire department, their police station was destroyed during the storm and that they are receiving help from other departments. Dec. 11, 2021
