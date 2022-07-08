Mayor Eric Adams on rising crime in New York City: extended interview (Part 2)

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Tony Sirico, the actor who played Paulie 'Walnuts' Gualtieri in 'The Sopranos,' dies at 79

In an exclusive interview with Lester Holt, New York City Mayor Eric Adams offers some sharp criticism of progressive prosecutors, saying he agrees with Republicans. Adams says he’s not veering to the right on the issue. “I'm just tired of New Yorkers having to swing for their safety all the time,” he says.July 8, 2022

