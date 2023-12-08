IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mayor fires 3 Decatur police officers after fatal shooting

Police fatally shot 39-year-old Steve Perkins outside of his home as a tow company repossessed his truck. Three officers have been fired and a fourth suspended. WAFF's Matthew King reports.Dec. 8, 2023

