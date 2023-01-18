IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    Mayor Lumumba: A federal consent decree had been in place for wastewater in Jackson, Mississippi

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Gen X and Gen Z take different political paths, polls show

    09:21

  • It's 'dangerous' to be a female candidate in current violent political environment: Full Panel

    09:56

  • Albuquerque Police Chief: ‘Large quantity of fentanyl pills’ recovered from Pena’s co-conspirator

    05:54

  • 'Based on lies': Chuck Todd on Pena’s motivation for violence

    02:52

  • Any anti-abortion legislation ‘headed straight for the trashcan,’ Virginia state senator says

    04:44

  • MTP Minute: Nixon predicts in 1988 what his presidency will be remembered for

    00:53

  • Failed GOP candidate arrested in shooting at homes of Democrats in Albuquerque

    10:05

  • Full Panel: White House beginning to ‘punch back for the first time’ over classified documents

    16:43

  • White House in 'damage control mode' amid mounting questions about classified documents

    02:49

  • Younger generations now carry the 'burden' MLK Jr. once carried, Smithsonian secretary says

    05:26

  • Twitty: Russian military’s strategy is to ‘break the will of the Ukrainian people’

    04:40

  • California storm impacts will be felt for ‘6 months to a year,’ says county supervisor

    04:28

  • Clyburn: Reports of Biden's classified documents 'undercuts all of our credibility as Democrats'

    08:45

  • Rosenstein: Special counsel should talk to Biden directly about classified docs

    01:13

  • Flagmakers co-director ‘wanted to explore the anti-immigrant sentiment happening in the country’

    06:43

  • ‘I don’t endorse, personally, bitcoin being currency,’ House Republican says

    08:25

  • Full Panel: ‘The cycle is already beginning for 2024'

    09:05

  • ‘It happens’: National Security attorney discusses mishandled documents after people leave office

    05:19

Meet the Press NOW

Mayor Lumumba: A federal consent decree had been in place for wastewater in Jackson, Mississippi

07:30

Before its drinking water difficulties, Jackson had previously been under a federal consent decree for its wastewater. The mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, Chokwe Lumumba (D-Miss.) tells Chuck Todd about the city’s decades of water difficulties on Meet the Press NOW.Jan. 18, 2023

  • Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    Mayor Lumumba: A federal consent decree had been in place for wastewater in Jackson, Mississippi

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Gen X and Gen Z take different political paths, polls show

    09:21

  • It's 'dangerous' to be a female candidate in current violent political environment: Full Panel

    09:56

  • Albuquerque Police Chief: ‘Large quantity of fentanyl pills’ recovered from Pena’s co-conspirator

    05:54

  • 'Based on lies': Chuck Todd on Pena’s motivation for violence

    02:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All