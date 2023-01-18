French mayor appeals to Madonna to lend artwork

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The mayor of Amiens, northern France, has asked Madonna to lend the city a 19th-century painting, lost during World War I, which it believes may be have been bought by the singer to help its chances of becoming 2028 European Capital of Culture.Jan. 18, 2023

