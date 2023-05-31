IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy on debt limit deal: 'The American people are going to win'

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    US House set to vote on debt ceiling deal despite opposition

    02:21

  • House and Senate to vote on Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

    01:40

  • House Freedom Caucus members say debt limit deal 'fails completely'

    01:39

  • A debt ceiling deal is made. Will it pass Congress?

    01:53

  • Biden and McCarthy race to finalize debt ceiling deal

    01:58

  • The debt limit bill will ‘absolutely pass,’ Rep. Johnson says

    00:56

  • White House negotiator on ‘responsible tone’ of debt ceiling plan

    05:13

  • Debt ceiling talks: Tentative deal struck to avert default

    02:17

  • Debt ceiling deal reached in principle

    02:58

  • Biden and McCarthy reach tentative deal to lift U.S.’ debt ceiling

    02:59

  • McCarthy says House will vote on Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling

    01:12

  • Sources: Tentative agreement reached on debt limit deal

    01:49

  • Countdown to default: Is a debt ceiling deal finally on the horizon?

    02:09

  • Biden and McCarthy’s teams still negotiating over U.S. debt limit

    02:01

  • Jeffries: Biden continues to 'hold the line' against 'devastating' cuts

    01:26

  • McCarthy: Trump said to get a 'good agreement' on debt limit talks

    01:18

  • U.S. credit rating could be downgraded if government defaults

    04:13

  • US faces possible credit rating downgrade amid debt limit crisis

    03:23

  • Debt ceiling talks between Biden aides and House Republicans in a stalemate

    01:15

NBC News

McCarthy on debt limit deal: 'The American people are going to win'

01:24

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke to reporters as he arrived on Capitol Hill and expressed optimism the House of Representatives would pass the debt ceiling bill he helped negotiate. He also said he would work to create a bipartisan commission to look at the full budget after the legislation passes.May 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    McCarthy on debt limit deal: 'The American people are going to win'

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    US House set to vote on debt ceiling deal despite opposition

    02:21

  • House and Senate to vote on Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

    01:40

  • House Freedom Caucus members say debt limit deal 'fails completely'

    01:39

  • A debt ceiling deal is made. Will it pass Congress?

    01:53

  • Biden and McCarthy race to finalize debt ceiling deal

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All