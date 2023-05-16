IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

McCarthy on debt limit: 'It's not a revenue problem, it's a spending problem'

01:43

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke to reporters about ongoing negotiations around the debt ceiling and proposed spending cuts in a Republican plan. He also criticized President Biden for taking a planned overseas trip as the number of days to negotiate wind down.May 16, 2023

