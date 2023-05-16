IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    McCarthy, McConnell speak after debt ceiling meeting with Biden

    Capitol police experiencing low morale, upsurge in attacks, chief says

  OpenAI CEO testifies at Senate hearing on AI regulation

  Suspect in attack on Connolly's district office refuses to appear for arraignment

  McCarthy on debt limit: 'It's not a revenue problem, it's a spending problem'

  Supreme Court to hear case on document access tied to Trump's D.C. hotel

  Special counsel report in Trump-Russia investigation criticized FBI

  What's the difference between Title 42 and Title 8?

  Biden takes aim at 'MAGA Republicans' over firefighter and conservation jobs

  Biden blames Republicans for 'holding economy hostage' over debt ceiling

  Rep. Santos vows to 'fight the witch hunt' after 13-count federal indictment

  George Santos free on bond after being arrested on fraud charges

  Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13 criminal charges

  Dianne Feinstein to return to Senate after 3-month absence

  Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after 'tense' meeting

  Rep. George Santos expected in court on federal charges

  Rep. George Santos charged by federal prosecutors

  Debt limit negotiations fail but talks set to continue

  Biden meets with congressional leaders over U.S. debt limit

  DOJ files charges against Rep. George Santos, three sources say

McCarthy, McConnell speak after debt ceiling meeting with Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., spoke to reporters after meeting with President Biden and their Democratic counterparts at the White House on debt ceiling negotiations. The speaker discussed his hopes to "curb spending" in the talks, including possible work requirements for federal aid programs.May 16, 2023

