NBC News

McCarthy slams Rep. Tlaib's foul Trump impeachment language

01:05

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy excoriated new Democratic Congresswoman Rep. Rashida Tlaib's foul language calling for the impeachment of President Trump.Jan. 4, 2019

  • Brennan: I'm hoping republicans realize Trump is unfit for office

    04:26

  • McCarthy: New Congresswoman's foul Trump language 'should not stand'

    01:05

  • What Webb as defense secretary could mean

    08:11

  • New Congresswoman calls Trump expletive in impeachment call

    01:07

  • Trump may go around Congress and ask for more troops at the border

    02:24

  • O'Brien: Trump's fascinated by propagation of his cult of personality

    08:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All