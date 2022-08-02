IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    McConnell approves of Pelosi's Taiwan visit: 'I think she did the right thing'

    'Hegemonic mentality and gangster logic': China condemns Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

  House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China

  As China increases pressure, Taiwan resumes air raid drills

  China warns against Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

  Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

  Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of Taiwan

  China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

  Biden, Xi phone call included discussion of climate change, health security and Taiwan

  Pelosi considers visit to Taiwan, China warns they will take 'forceful measures'

  China threatens 'forceful measures' if Pelosi's trip to Taiwan goes ahead

  FBI and MI5 raise alarm over Chinese spying

  Shanghai, Beijing to begin new rounds of Covid-19 testing to combat rising cases

  Watch: Dramatic rescue as ship sinks in South China Sea

  Chinese president visits Hong Kong 25 years after Britain rule ends 

  China's Xi swears-in new Hong Kong leader as territory marks 25 years since British handover

  China's Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong for 25th anniversary celebrations

  FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

  China's Xi, Russia's Putin call on BRICS alliance to promote security

  Brutal assault against women sparks outrage about gender-based bias in China

Sen. Mitch McConnell said he supported House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to stop in Taiwan during her trip to Asia despite the Chinese government's warnings. McConnell said it was not uncommon for American lawmakers to go to Taiwan and show support for the democratic island.  Aug. 2, 2022

