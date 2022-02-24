McConnell: Biden should 'ratchet the sanctions all the way up' against Russia
02:18
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called on President Biden to impose strong sanctions against Russia after their invasion of Ukraine. He also claimed that the Biden administration's handling of Afghanistan played a part in Russia's decision to take action.Feb. 24, 2022
UP NEXT
Lawmakers respond in unity, condemn Russia attack on Ukraine
01:49
White House: Putin 'improvising' Ukraine strategy, was not prepared for U.S. intel
01:50
Biden to announce Supreme Court nominee by Monday
00:21
WH pushes back on criticism: Russian sanctions meant to work ‘over time’
02:11
Sen. Graham calls on Biden to 'push back against Putin'
02:57
First look: 2022 official White House Christmas Ornament revealed