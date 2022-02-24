IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

McConnell: Biden should 'ratchet the sanctions all the way up' against Russia

02:18

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called on President Biden to impose strong sanctions against Russia after their invasion of Ukraine. He also claimed that the Biden administration's handling of Afghanistan played a part in Russia's decision to take action.Feb. 24, 2022

