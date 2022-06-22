McConnell 'proud to support' bipartisan gun bill

- Now Playing
McConnell 'proud to support' bipartisan gun bill01:42
- UP NEXT
Powell assures Fed is 'strongly committed' to bringing inflation down in Senate hearing02:24
Biden to call for three-month suspension of federal gas tax02:09
Roger Goodell: Washington Commanders' workplace conduct was 'unprofessional and unacceptable'02:08
Could Trump’s pressure campaign against election workers change future elections?03:12
GOP officials, poll workers describe Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results08:34
Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on threats to election officials03:18
Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election07:56
Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed02:15
Georgia election official: Combatting Trump's election fraud claims was 'frustrating'01:38
Jan. 6 committee plays video on plans for 'fake electors'09:06
New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 601:15
Arizona House speaker: Giuliani admitted he had fraud theories, 'we just don't have the evidence'00:32
Committee presents video evidence Trump pressured state officials to change election results09:31
Schiff: Trump's election lies were 'dangerous cancer' on American politics01:21
Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume03:15
All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms01:33
Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election03:35
MTP Compressed: Jan. 6 committee continues investigation as U.S. faces ‘likely’ recession02:59
Fmr. Trump adviser Peter Navarro introduces legal team after not guilty plea in federal court02:36
- Now Playing
McConnell 'proud to support' bipartisan gun bill01:42
- UP NEXT
Powell assures Fed is 'strongly committed' to bringing inflation down in Senate hearing02:24
Biden to call for three-month suspension of federal gas tax02:09
Roger Goodell: Washington Commanders' workplace conduct was 'unprofessional and unacceptable'02:08
Could Trump’s pressure campaign against election workers change future elections?03:12
GOP officials, poll workers describe Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election results08:34
Play All