  • McDonald’s opens first zero-carbon restaurant in United Kingdom

    01:39

  • How Norilsk, Russia, became one of the most polluted places on Earth

    01:05

  • Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa criticizes social media platforms

    01:26

  • Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's partner slams extradition ruling

    01:18

  • Watch: Huge waterspout twists off the Italian coast near Rome

    00:53

  • Diners offered gold leaf-covered steak in Vietnam

    00:55

  • Myanmar cities quiet in 'silent strike' protest against military government

    00:36

  • At least 49 migrants killed in Mexico truck crash

    00:46

  • On the front lines in Ukraine amid threat of Russian invasion

    02:04

  • China ‘committed genocide’ against Uyghurs, says independent tribunal

    02:29

  • Star adorns newly-completed tower at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia

    00:46

  • Gunmen on jet skis fire shots on beach in Cancun

    03:58

  • U.K. increases Covid restrictions to curb spread of omicron

    01:33

  • Olaf Scholz sworn in to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor

    00:43

  • Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia

    00:51

  • Boris Johnson denies prioritizing animals during Afghanistan evacuation

    01:05

  • Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display

    01:08

  • ‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage

    01:38

  • Russia reinforcing its positions near the border, Ukraine says

    01:23

  • Biden, Putin hold diplomatic virtual conversation as Ukraine tensions mount

    03:17

NBC News

McDonald’s opens first zero-carbon restaurant in United Kingdom

01:39

McDonald’s has opened what it says is its first net-zero restaurant in the United Kingdom. The fast food outlet is powered by wind turbines and solar panels, and uses recycled materials throughout, but climate activists say McDonald’s has much more work to do on its supply chain.Dec. 10, 2021

