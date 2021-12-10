McDonald’s opens first zero-carbon restaurant in United Kingdom
McDonald’s has opened what it says is its first net-zero restaurant in the United Kingdom. The fast food outlet is powered by wind turbines and solar panels, and uses recycled materials throughout, but climate activists say McDonald’s has much more work to do on its supply chain.Dec. 10, 2021
McDonald's opens first zero-carbon restaurant in United Kingdom
