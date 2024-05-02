IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Medical workers and academics in Gaza thank students worldwide for their support
May 2, 202400:56
    Medical workers and academics in Gaza thank students worldwide for their support

Medical workers and academics in Gaza thank students worldwide for their support

Medical workers and academics gathered at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, in central Gaza, to thank students from across the world for the visible and vocal support they have made for Palestinians.May 2, 2024

    Medical workers and academics in Gaza thank students worldwide for their support

