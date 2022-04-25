IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Meet the Chicago brothers brewing craft beer with the flavors of Mexico

01:37

José and Javier López are Chicago brewers who are the creators of a dozen craft beers that combine Mexican flavors to honor their heritage passed on from their parents. Their Mexican-influenced concoctions are stirring up demand all around the U.S. Noticias Telemundo’s Ruben Pereida reports.April 25, 2022

