Ron DeSantis' big gamble, Netanyahu adviser travels to Washington, and the dangers of very early puberty

Meet the first cat to sail in the Sydney to Hobart race

Oli is the first cat to sail in the Sydney to Hobart race. Oli and his owner Bob Williams have sailed together for the past five years. The duo and their co-skipper, Chris Warren, set off to Hobart onboard the oldest boat in the race, the Sylph VI. They hope to arrive in Hobart before New Year's Eve.Dec. 26, 2023

