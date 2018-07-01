Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

NBC News

Meet the many descendants of Renaissance master Caravaggio

Around two dozen people in the town of Caravaggio, Italy, are apparently related to the painter. The discovery of some bones in a small cemetery in the 1950s helped to reveal these branches of his family tree.Aug.07.2018

Digital Docs

  • Meet the many descendants of Renaissance master Caravaggio

    05:13

  • Meet the women bringing ‘liberation’ to synchronized swimming

    05:04

  • Raised in prison: How Incarcerated mothers parent their babies behind bars

    05:52

  • Behind the smile: The descendants of the real Mona Lisa

    05:03

  • Inside a Russian troll factory

    04:02

  • Video game experts explain what makes Fortnite so popular — and profitable

    03:59

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News