IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    Meet the Press minute: Monica Lewinsky’s attorney says in 1998 they ‘are frozen in place’ because they ‘are in jeopardy’

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    National Right to Life Committee President: "National consensus" is needed before federal action

    07:52

  • Prosecuting providers is ‘new’ frontier in abortion debate: Reid Wilson

    06:20

  • Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’

    10:17

  • ‘This economy cannot afford any more weight on it’: former Obama adviser

    01:19

  • Chuck Todd: Americans are witnessing an economic crisis being manufactured before our eyes

    04:27

  • Mayor Lumumba: A federal consent decree had been in place for wastewater in Jackson, Mississippi

    07:30

  • Gen X and Gen Z take different political paths, polls show

    09:21

  • It's 'dangerous' to be a female candidate in current violent political environment: Full Panel

    09:56

  • Albuquerque Police Chief: ‘Large quantity of fentanyl pills’ recovered from Pena’s co-conspirator

    05:54

  • 'Based on lies': Chuck Todd on Pena’s motivation for violence

    02:52

  • Any anti-abortion legislation ‘headed straight for the trashcan,’ Virginia state senator says

    04:44

  • MTP Minute: Nixon predicts in 1988 what his presidency will be remembered for

    00:53

  • Failed GOP candidate arrested in shooting at homes of Democrats in Albuquerque

    10:05

  • Full Panel: White House beginning to ‘punch back for the first time’ over classified documents

    16:43

  • White House in 'damage control mode' amid mounting questions about classified documents

    02:49

  • Younger generations now carry the 'burden' MLK Jr. once carried, Smithsonian secretary says

    05:26

  • Twitty: Russian military’s strategy is to ‘break the will of the Ukrainian people’

    04:40

  • California storm impacts will be felt for ‘6 months to a year,’ says county supervisor

    04:28

Meet the Press NOW

Meet the Press minute: Monica Lewinsky’s attorney says in 1998 they ‘are frozen in place’ because they ‘are in jeopardy’

01:41

In a 1998 broadcast of Meet the Press, William Ginsburg, attorney for Monica Lewinsky, appeared days after Clinton and Lewinsky’s affair became public, saying, “We are dying to tell the story, but we cannot.”Jan. 20, 2023

  • Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    Meet the Press minute: Monica Lewinsky’s attorney says in 1998 they ‘are frozen in place’ because they ‘are in jeopardy’

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    National Right to Life Committee President: "National consensus" is needed before federal action

    07:52

  • Prosecuting providers is ‘new’ frontier in abortion debate: Reid Wilson

    06:20

  • Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’

    10:17

  • ‘This economy cannot afford any more weight on it’: former Obama adviser

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All