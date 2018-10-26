LIVE COVERAGE: Suspicious packages found addressed to Cory Booker, James Clapper

World

Meghan Markle giggles as boys choir in Tonga perform anti-mosquito song

A performance by the Tupou College Boys Choir reduced the Duchess of Sussex to tears of laughter during an official event in Tongatapu, Tonga.Oct. 26, 2018

Royal Watching

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plane aborts landing in Sydney

    01:48

  • Comedy anti-mosquito song gives Meghan Markle a buzz

    00:53

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has relatable fashion faux pas

    01:04

  • Duchess of Sussex faces safety scare in Fiji

    03:09

  • Pregnant Duchess of Sussex takes break from royal tour

    02:51

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make joint appearance as engaged couple

    02:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All