Members of Kyiv City Ballet perform in Paris while fearing for safety of those left in Ukraine
01:15
Some members of the Kyiv City Ballet were performing on tour in France when Russia attacked Ukraine, leaving them stranded in Paris while also fearing for the lives of their fellow dancers who are now trapped by the war.March 9, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden bans Russian oil imports
07:36
‘Really grim’: Russian attacks ‘pulverizing’ quiet Ukrainian town
02:12
As war drags on, Russia expert says ‘Putin needs to watch his back’
05:08
Putin will try to use ‘unexpected, unconventional’ means to seize Ukraine
04:01
Poland offers fighter jets to Ukraine
02:39
“Time is calculated in human lives lost”: Ukrainian MP on delays in aircraft assistance