IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Memorial grows for victims killed in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

    00:31
  • UP NEXT

    Police rule out suspects in killings of four Idaho college students

    02:39

  • Colorado Springs mayor says hero who disarmed Club Q gunman was trying to protect his family

    00:37

  • Four dead following reported Oklahoma hostage situation

    02:03

  • Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for N.C. woman found dead in Mexico

    01:56

  • Off-duty Vermont deputy shot by New York police after gunfight

    01:57

  • Officials identify suspect in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting, motive still unknown

    01:07

  • L.A. driver who struck sheriff recruits released from jail 

    01:46

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

    05:36

  • One adult, three children found shot to death in Virginia home

    01:00

  • Elizabeth Holmes to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:58

  • Inside U.S. mission aiding Colombia in fight against cartels

    04:34

  • Wrong-way driver who struck L.A. sheriff recruits arrested

    01:38

  • Las Vegas teen allegedly held captive for nearly a year

    01:03

  • Deaths of five Phoenix family members investigated as homicide

    01:32

  • Texas parents charged after boy found dead in washing machine

    01:27

  • NYPD investigates attacks possibly linked to deaths of two gay men

    03:08

  • Wrong-way driver strikes L.A. sheriff recruits

    01:25

  • UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players

    02:28

  • Off-duty police officer shoots two women before dying by suicide in New York

    01:38

NBC News

Memorial grows for victims killed in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

00:31

In Colorado Springs, the memorial for the victims of the Club Q shooting continues to grow as the community and loved ones mourn the five people who were killed.Nov. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Memorial grows for victims killed in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

    00:31
  • UP NEXT

    Police rule out suspects in killings of four Idaho college students

    02:39

  • Colorado Springs mayor says hero who disarmed Club Q gunman was trying to protect his family

    00:37

  • Four dead following reported Oklahoma hostage situation

    02:03

  • Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for N.C. woman found dead in Mexico

    01:56

  • Off-duty Vermont deputy shot by New York police after gunfight

    01:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All