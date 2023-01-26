Memphis police chief speaks out following death of Tyre Nichols

- Now Playing
Memphis police chief speaks out following death of Tyre Nichols02:02
- UP NEXT
Monterey Park shooting suspect left getaway motorcycle near scene02:07
Alaskan puppy bus goes viral on social media00:50
Differentiating winter storm watch, warning & advisory01:46
Eyewitness describes horrific Monterey Park tragedy03:19
New Orleans now nation's murder capital06:35
Hulu, Adult Swim cut ties with 'Rick and Morty' creator02:45
Meta executive says Trump's risk to public safety on social media has 'significantly receded'04:45
Florida diver opens up after being rescued at sea by his mom02:06
Harris says Congress has power to pass ‘reasonable’ gun laws amid recent mass shootings01:38
Virginia school removes superintendent after student shoots teacher02:01
Conjoined twins separated in miracle procedure01:41
Alex Murdaugh’s alibi contradicts evidence, state contends02:16
More than 30 million people under winter weather alerts02:48
Newport News teacher’s lawyer alleges school missed warnings in 6-year-old shooting02:01
Study finds Covid infections linked to high cholesterol00:44
Opening statements set to begin in Alex Murdaugh murder trial02:40
Lawsuit threatened over Florida's African American Studies ban03:18
Independent autopsy reveals details of Tyre Nichols' death02:25
Lawsuit alleges school administrators ignored warnings before student shot teacher03:22
- Now Playing
Memphis police chief speaks out following death of Tyre Nichols02:02
- UP NEXT
Monterey Park shooting suspect left getaway motorcycle near scene02:07
Alaskan puppy bus goes viral on social media00:50
Differentiating winter storm watch, warning & advisory01:46
Eyewitness describes horrific Monterey Park tragedy03:19
New Orleans now nation's murder capital06:35
Play All