    Memphis police chief speaks out following death of Tyre Nichols

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Monterey Park shooting suspect left getaway motorcycle near scene

    02:07

  • Alaskan puppy bus goes viral on social media

    00:50

  • Differentiating winter storm watch, warning & advisory

    01:46

  • Eyewitness describes horrific Monterey Park tragedy

    03:19

  • New Orleans now nation's murder capital

    06:35

  • Hulu, Adult Swim cut ties with 'Rick and Morty' creator

    02:45

  • Meta executive says Trump's risk to public safety on social media has 'significantly receded' 

    04:45

  • Florida diver opens up after being rescued at sea by his mom

    02:06

  • Harris says Congress has power to pass ‘reasonable’ gun laws amid recent mass shootings

    01:38

  • Virginia school removes superintendent after student shoots teacher

    02:01

  • Conjoined twins separated in miracle procedure

    01:41

  • Alex Murdaugh’s alibi contradicts evidence, state contends

    02:16

  • More than 30 million people under winter weather alerts

    02:48

  • Newport News teacher’s lawyer alleges school missed warnings in 6-year-old shooting

    02:01

  • Study finds Covid infections linked to high cholesterol

    00:44

  • Opening statements set to begin in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    02:40

  • Lawsuit threatened over Florida's African American Studies ban

    03:18

  • Independent autopsy reveals details of Tyre Nichols' death

    02:25

  • Lawsuit alleges school administrators ignored warnings before student shot teacher

    03:22

Memphis police chief speaks out following death of Tyre Nichols

02:02

In a video statement posted to YouTube, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said the five officers that were recently terminated were "directly responsible" for the "physical abuse" of Tyre Nichols. Nichols' died after a traffic stop with Memphis police.Jan. 26, 2023

