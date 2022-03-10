IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: TSA to extend mask mandate for planes, public transportation until April 18

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

NBC News

Men's tennis world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev says he wants worldwide peace

01:06

Russian Daniil Medvedev called for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine on the eve of the Indian Wells tennis tournament, where he is ranked world number one for the first time.March 10, 2022

