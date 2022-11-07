'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire

- UP NEXT
Video shows Kentucky student attack Black student worker02:42
Sacramento County adopts Apple Tags for ballot bag tracking01:44
Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections04:42
Trump and DeSantis hold dueling rallies in Florida03:49
‘Blue’s Clues’ Joshua Dela Cruz on embracing his identity and inspiring others04:03
Biden, Obama campaign in Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections04:34
Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections05:21
At least 9 injured in Philadelphia mass shooting00:43
Watch: New York City Marathon winners Chebet, Lokedi cross finish line01:30
Ex-NYPD officer found guilty in freezing death of son02:04
Dramatic video shows rescue in fire that injured dozens in NYC01:28
Five people found dead inside Maryland house01:12
Florida man fatally shoots girlfriend and 3 of her family members01:50
Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas01:20
Suspect arrested in sexual assault of jogger at NYC park may be linked to others, police say03:43
Midterm campaigns are focusing on crime and bail reform. What are the facts?03:34
Massive 100-car pileup shuts down Colorado highway02:03
Colorado mother sentenced in Qanon kidnapping plot01:11
Defense attorneys face scrutiny, anger following Parkland verdict02:52
Twitter begins laying off employees after Elon Musk acquisition03:04
- UP NEXT
Video shows Kentucky student attack Black student worker02:42
Sacramento County adopts Apple Tags for ballot bag tracking01:44
Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections04:42
Trump and DeSantis hold dueling rallies in Florida03:49
‘Blue’s Clues’ Joshua Dela Cruz on embracing his identity and inspiring others04:03
Biden, Obama campaign in Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections04:34
Play All