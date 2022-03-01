IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Apple halts product sales in Russia

    05:05

  • WATCH: Video shows explosion at Kyiv TV tower as Russian forces attack

    01:00

  • 'Nobody is going to break us': Zelenskyy receives standing ovation at European Parliament

    07:01

  • Huge explosion at Kharkiv administration building caught on camera

    00:57

  • Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts

    02:13

  • Protests around the world in support of Ukraine

    01:55

  • Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine

    02:42

  • Ukraine crisis: Russia attacks Kharkiv

    01:33

  • Growing concern over Putin’s next move

    01:43

  • Russian forces escalate attacks in Ukraine

    03:05

  • More than 600,000 Ukrainians rush to escape Russian invasion, UN says

    02:20

  • Kharkiv moves underground as Russian attacks hit Freedom Square, residential building

    01:35

  • Songs of support for Ukraine bring courage and comfort to a nation under attack

    01:35

  • Zelenskyy: Quicker sanctions and no-fly zone could have stopped invasion

    01:43

  • Dozens of civilians dead after Kyiv TV tower struck, explosion at Kharkiv government building

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    Metropolitan Opera shows support of Ukraine by performing national anthem

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Please help us’: Mother and baby hide from Russian bombs in Kharkiv basement

    01:05

  • Sweden, Switzerland unite with Europe in defense against Russia

    03:12

  • Satellite images show 40-mile long Russian military convoy heading towards Kyiv

    01:07

  • What an E.U. membership would mean for Ukraine

    01:31

NBC News

Metropolitan Opera shows support of Ukraine by performing national anthem

00:57

The cast of Verdi's Don Carlos began opening night at the Metropolitan Opera with Ukraine's national anthem. Theater manager Peter Gelb announced that the Met will sever ties with artists and institutions who support Putin.March 1, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Apple halts product sales in Russia

    05:05

  • WATCH: Video shows explosion at Kyiv TV tower as Russian forces attack

    01:00

  • 'Nobody is going to break us': Zelenskyy receives standing ovation at European Parliament

    07:01

  • Huge explosion at Kharkiv administration building caught on camera

    00:57

  • Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts

    02:13

  • Protests around the world in support of Ukraine

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All