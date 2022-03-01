Metropolitan Opera shows support of Ukraine by performing national anthem
00:57
The cast of Verdi's Don Carlos began opening night at the Metropolitan Opera with Ukraine's national anthem. Theater manager Peter Gelb announced that the Met will sever ties with artists and institutions who support Putin.March 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Apple halts product sales in Russia
05:05
WATCH: Video shows explosion at Kyiv TV tower as Russian forces attack
01:00
'Nobody is going to break us': Zelenskyy receives standing ovation at European Parliament
07:01
Huge explosion at Kharkiv administration building caught on camera