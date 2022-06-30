IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Mexican journalist fatally shot, 12th so far this year

00:48

Antonio de la Cruz who was a reporter for Espresso, a local newspaper, was shot and killed in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas. Cruz’s death makes him the 12th journalist to be killed in the country so far this year.June 30, 2022

