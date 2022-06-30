Mexican journalist fatally shot, 12th so far this year

- UP NEXT
NASA's Artemis mission inches closer to bringing Americans back to moon05:59
Celebrating 15 years of Apple's iPhone02:51
Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion00:59
300,000 NATO troops on high alert in response to Russian threat05:48
Missing North Carolina man's boat washes ashore off Portugal02:08
World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine04:35
'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling00:40
FBI manhunt underway for fugitive in connection to girlfriend's death in Mexico03:12
U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says03:12
ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply03:31
Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children00:39
British government approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.02:38
Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says02:36
Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges02:56
FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities00:24
Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme04:28
U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba03:44
WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health02:48
Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors02:41
A look at the dark history of indigenous boarding schools in North America09:31
- UP NEXT
NASA's Artemis mission inches closer to bringing Americans back to moon05:59
Celebrating 15 years of Apple's iPhone02:51
Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion00:59
300,000 NATO troops on high alert in response to Russian threat05:48
Missing North Carolina man's boat washes ashore off Portugal02:08
World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine04:35
Play All