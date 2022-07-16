IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mexico captures drug lord behind 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    2 people arrested for 7-Eleven crime spree that left 2 dead in Southern California

    01:21

  • DEA seizes one million fentanyl-laced pills in Los Angeles 

    03:42

  • Video shows Florida homeowner open fire on home invaders

    00:48

  • Autopsy reveals Jayland Walker shot 46 times

    01:41

  • Alex Murdaugh charged with murder of wife and son

    02:00

  • Brittney Griner has a medical marijuana prescription, lawyers say

    00:24

  • ‘Crawdads’ author Delia Owens faces questions in deadly shooting

    02:44

  • Judge dismisses charge against New Mexico officer accused of killing man with chokehold

    02:11

  • South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh indicted on charges of murdering wife and son

    02:48

  • 'This cannot happen again': Friends and family mourn Jayland Walker

    01:35

  • Four minors come forward in fatal beating of 73-year-old man

    01:29

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in multiple robberies at 7-Elevens on 7/11

    03:16

  • Indiana family frustrated with police response after bodies of father, three young children recovered from pond

    01:50

  • A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and truth in the age of social media

    27:03

  • Armed man arrested after threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal

    01:34

  • 'I lost 11': Teacher describes losing entire class in Uvalde shooting

    03:18

  • Elderly couple found shot to death in Georgia home

    01:31

  • Alex Murdaugh expected to be indicted for murders of wife and son

    02:03

  • DNA evidence links tech company CEO to 1992 killing of roommate’s girlfriend

    01:44

NBC News

Mexico captures drug lord behind 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent

00:54

Rafael Caro Quintero was convicted in in the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. He left prison in 2013 but Mexican authorities say he was recaptured after years of drug trafficking.July 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Mexico captures drug lord behind 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA agent

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    2 people arrested for 7-Eleven crime spree that left 2 dead in Southern California

    01:21

  • DEA seizes one million fentanyl-laced pills in Los Angeles 

    03:42

  • Video shows Florida homeowner open fire on home invaders

    00:48

  • Autopsy reveals Jayland Walker shot 46 times

    01:41

  • Alex Murdaugh charged with murder of wife and son

    02:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All