    USA holds off England as Americans tune into World Cup

    03:04

  • Officials obtain arrest warrant in death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson

    03:27

  • The legendary Rockettes share their spectacular stories of sisterhood

    01:52

  • Fentanyl delivered illegally via Uber Connect

    02:39

  • Black Friday shoppers back in stores as Covid restrictions wind down

    01:55

  • Walmart shooter purchased handgun just hours before shooting, investigators reveal

    02:00

  • Around 166 million Black Friday shoppers expected amid inflation

    03:38

  • New York approves first licenses to sell legal marijuana

    03:11

  • Couple 'shocked' after mom gives birth on Maryland interstate

    01:51

  • Police bodycam video shows Illinois officers rescuing boy, woman from frozen pond

    00:51

  • How your Thanksgiving leftovers can help families in need

    03:21

  • Watch: Rare flash floods hits Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

    00:31

  • USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar

    03:38

  • Black Friday shopping may look more like years past

    01:39

  • Steven Spielberg’s new film ‘The Fablemans’ sheds light on antisemitism

    02:48

  • Chef makes it his mission to preserve Indigenous cuisine

    01:59

  • Tripledemic exposing childcare crisis

    01:41

  • Chesapeake, Virginia community in mourning after Walmart shooting

    02:43

  • U.S. troops in Baltics show sign of unity to Ukraine

    01:40

  • Colorado Springs LGBTQ community remembering the lives lost in the shooting

    01:48

NBC News Channel

Mexico seeking American extradition on charges in tourist death

02:25

Mexican prosecutors filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American who was seen being beaten in a viral video. WCNC’s Jesse Pierre reports.Nov. 26, 2022

