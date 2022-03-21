‘We can’t endure this anymore’: Miami Beach implements curfew after shootings
Miami Beach officials implemented a curfew after massive spring break crowds and two shootings that left five people hospitalized. Mayor Dan Gelber said, "We just simply cannot have people coming to our city and having to worry about being shot."March 21, 2022
