'No regrets': Miami firefighter admits punching handcuffed patient

Ohio authorities identify skeletal remains found in 199101:01
How the struggle for new funding could affect the future of Covid vaccines02:21
- Now Playing
'No regrets': Miami firefighter admits punching handcuffed patient01:27
- UP NEXT
New Hampshire man accused of sending weapons to Russia01:47
How soon lawmakers could ban TikTok in the United States04:02
'It's all gone': Mother surveys home, trailer park after Louisiana tornado00:52
Reflecting on those lost in Sandy Hook 10 years later07:02
'Agreement in principle' reached to prevent government shutdown00:28
Oregon governor: 'It's immoral' for the state to take a life01:53
Hospitals, health workers prep for 'tripledemic' during holiday season03:19
Megan Thee Stallion testifies against Tory Lanez01:09
Authorities search for suspect in killing of Georgia correctional officer02:58
Title 42 set to end as some Texas officials warn of deepening border crisis02:02
United Airlines buys record number of Boeing planes01:49
Inflation easing amid holiday shopping season, new government report says02:09
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested and facing multiple criminal charges02:42
Monstrous winter storm leaving 14 million under alerts03:28
What is nuclear fusion and why is it important?01:47
'Marriage is a simple proposition': Biden signs same-sex marriage bill01:21
'Last Hawaiian princess' dies at 9602:25
Ohio authorities identify skeletal remains found in 199101:01
How the struggle for new funding could affect the future of Covid vaccines02:21
- Now Playing
'No regrets': Miami firefighter admits punching handcuffed patient01:27
- UP NEXT
New Hampshire man accused of sending weapons to Russia01:47
How soon lawmakers could ban TikTok in the United States04:02
'It's all gone': Mother surveys home, trailer park after Louisiana tornado00:52
Play All