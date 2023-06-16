IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Miami Mayor Suarez gives first speech since launching presidential bid

NBC News

Miami Mayor Suarez gives first speech since launching presidential bid

In his first campaign speech as a presidential candidate, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez touted his city's prosperity, saying that it "should not be an outlier in America. It should be commonplace across our country."June 16, 2023

