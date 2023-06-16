Miami Mayor Suarez gives first speech since launching presidential bid

- Now Playing
Miami Mayor Suarez gives first speech since launching presidential bid01:43
- UP NEXT
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files paperwork to run for president in 202402:04
Trump’s federal indictment ‘will not impact our investigation,’ says Fulton County DA03:05
Full Panel: Trump getting Republicans to rally around him is 'a pretty good trick' amid indictments09:14
Chuck Todd: Will, should, and can GOP challengers meet the post-Trump-indictment moment?04:26
What’s next for Trump following historic second indictment?04:21
Full Panel: Haley breaks from Trump, calls his potential actions ‘incredibly reckless’08:53
Pence vows to defend 'American values' while launching 2024 campaign02:10
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announces 2024 presidential bid01:31
Former VP Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential bid02:09
Christie announces presidential run, asks for voter support02:14
Full Panel: Chris Christie on ‘kamikaze mission’ to ‘take out Trump’09:52
Who will be Chris Christie’s base in the 2024 presidential race?03:51
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie expected to enter 2024 presidential race03:40
Chris Christie to kick off 2024 bid in New Hampshire Tuesday02:14
Republican presidential candidates kicking off campaigns in Iowa02:02
Trump reacts to audio of him acknowledging he kept classified docs02:11
Mike Pence and Chris Christie expected to enter 2024 presidential race03:13
GOP presidential race heating up as Pence and Christie expected to announce their candidacies02:10
DeSantis takes aim at Trump during campaign blitz through Iowa01:44
- Now Playing
Miami Mayor Suarez gives first speech since launching presidential bid01:43
- UP NEXT
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez files paperwork to run for president in 202402:04
Trump’s federal indictment ‘will not impact our investigation,’ says Fulton County DA03:05
Full Panel: Trump getting Republicans to rally around him is 'a pretty good trick' amid indictments09:14
Chuck Todd: Will, should, and can GOP challengers meet the post-Trump-indictment moment?04:26
What’s next for Trump following historic second indictment?04:21
Play All