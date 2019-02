Michael Avenatti describes R. Kelly video allegedly showing him having sex with 14-year-old girl 03:26 copied!

After R. Kelly was charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing underage victims on Friday, attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents some of the singer’s alleged victims, briefed reporters on the investigation. Avenatti described a video which he claims shows Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Read More