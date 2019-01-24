Bennet slams Cruz’s ‘crocodile tears’ in fiery speech on shutdown

Michael Bennet slams Ted Cruz’s ‘crocodile tears’ in fiery speech on Senate floor on government shutdown 04:18 copied!

Sen. Michael Bennet gave an impassioned speech on the Senate floor on Thursday where he excoriated Sen. Ted Cruz for “crocodile tears” that Cruz was making in a speech about first responders impacted by the government shutdown. Bennet attacked Cruz for the 2013 shutdown, which negatively impacted Colorado, reeling at the time from a series of floods.

Read More