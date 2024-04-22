IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael Cohen’s credibility will be in the spotlight when he takes the stand
April 22, 202401:05
Michael Cohen, the former lawyer of Donald Trump, is set to take the stand in the former president’s criminal hush money trial. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos talks about the potential character issues that accompany Cohen and whether he will be an effective witness for the prosecution’s argument against Trump.April 22, 2024

