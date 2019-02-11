NBC News

Michelle Obama makes Grammys appearance

01:08

The former first lady joined host Alicia Keys and other starts to talk about the impact of music.Feb. 11, 2019

  • Michelle Obama makes surprise visit to Grammys

    01:08

  • Sound of success: Visit the Tennessee university shaping Grammy nominees

    02:15

  • Who were Willie Geist and Kristen Welker’s first celebrity crushes?

    01:31

  • Inside the fight to shake up the country music industry’s boys club

    03:58

  • Bradley Cooper: Doubters encouraged me to direct ‘A Star Is Born’ myself

    08:54

  • Firefighter signs with boy with cerebral palsy, and more Highs and Lows

    03:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All