Michigan AG announces first charges in Boy Scouts of America investigation
01:44
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that former Boy Scouts of America troop leader, Mark Chapman, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after an investigation into alleged abuse against minors. March 9, 2022
